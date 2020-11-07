Friday, November 6, 2020

Rey Mysterio Returns To Action On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

By Andrew Ravens
Rey Mysterio made his return to in-ring action on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. 

He did so by battling Baron Corbin in a qualifying match for the Men’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. The other qualifying match saw Otis vs. Seth Rollins.

The results of those matches were Corbin and Mysterio. As a result, they joined Kevin Owens and Jey Uso on the team. So far confirmed for Team Raw are Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman.

WWE presents the Survivor Series pay-per-view event on November 22 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network. More participants will be announced for this match in the coming weeks. 

Rey teamed up with his son Dominik to defeat the team of Rollins and Murphy at the Payback pay-per-view event on August 30th. Mysterio had on the sidelines with a torn triceps that he suffered in this contest. 

Mysterio previously went on record when asked how much longer he plans to wrestle for that “I’m not really gonna say how much time I have left but, whenever it’s time, it’s gonna be time.”

He had touted his recent improvement with his body for doing stem cell treatments, with Cryo[therapy], with hyperbaric chambers.

Rey Mysterio Hopes To Chase WWE Gold With Dominik

