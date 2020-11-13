Rey Mysterio Reveals Dominik Wasn’t Meant To Debut Until 2021

WWE Legend Rey Mysterio has revealed how his son, Dominik Mysterio, was not meant to debut in WWE until 2021. The two recently joined Lilian Garcia as guests for her podcast, Chasing Glory.

“We weren’t expecting this opportunity so quick,” Mysterio told Garcia. “We were still giving it about another year of training. We started to negotiate with WWE for him to potentially sign a developmental deal and we said ok.”

Rey Mysterio shared how he instructed Dominik to travel to the WWE Performance Center and get himself ready. He noted that Dominik needed to be “ready by 2021.”

However, an opportunity to wrestle Seth Rollins arose that forced them to reassess their plans.

“This opportunity presented itself. I told him I can’t say yes or no. It’s up to you. However you feel,” Mysterio said. ‘As a parent, the last thing I wanted him to do is fail on his first try. I said all eyes are on you. It isn’t an indie show with no TV. You are live worldwide, SummerSlam, one of the biggest PPVs in WWE. He took the opportunity. He had been training for almost three years by then.”

Dominik Mysterio explained how he felt confident he could make the most of the opportunity. He highlighted how his training had taken him from “Tempe, to Calgary and then to come home to San Diego.”

He noted how the people had been training with and the positive feedback he received made him feel he could do it. Ultimately, “I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity that was being presented so I jumped on it.”

Dominik Mysterio debuted at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. He competed in a losing effort against Seth Rollins in a Street Fight.