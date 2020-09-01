Rey Mysterio Suffers Torn Triceps During Payback Match

Unfortunately, Rey Mysterio is on the sidelines with a torn triceps.

On Monday evening, WWE issued a statement on its website to confirm the news. The injury happened at Sunday’s pay-per-view event when he took part in a tag team contest.

Rey teamed up with his son Dominik to defeat the team of Seth Rollins and Murphy at this show.

“Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps during his match at WWE Payback Sunday night, WWE.com has learned.”

INJURY UPDATE: @reymysterio suffered a torn triceps during his match at #WWEPayback Sunday night. https://t.co/IIMuVJlFMq — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2020

WWE had announced last week that the former WWE Champion was slated to compete against Rollins in a singles match on Monday’s episode of RAW on the USA Network. However, plans had to be changed due to this injury. As a result, WWE moved Dominik into a match against Rollins.

The winners of not only this match but two other matches would then compete in the main event of the show in a Triple Threat match to determine who would challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title.

This will serve as the top match of WWE’s next pay-per-view event, Payback, which takes place on September 27th from the WWE ThunderDome.

Mysterio had just recently signed a new WWE deal.