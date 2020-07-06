Rey Mysterio Working As Free Agent After Expiry Of WWE Contract

Former World Champion Rey Mysterio is currently a free agent as his last contract with WWE has expired, according to the Wrestling Observer.

The high flying star made his surprise return to the company during the 2018 Royal Rumble in January and he then made several one-off appearances for the promotion before finally signing a 2 year-long contract in September.

However, that deal has expired according to the reports. So technically, Mysterio is currently a free agent and he is not bound to a contract with WWE.

The former champion alongside his son Dominik has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and his disciples recently and while it hasn’t been announced yet, it’s believed that these two will face each other at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

Meltzer also noted that the company had planned an “eye for an eye match” between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins for the upcoming WWE special, though there is no word yet on if this stipulation is still in the cards.

Although despite Mysterio’s contractual status, it doesn’t seem very likely that he will walk away from the company to join any other promotion.

His son has been featured heavily on WWE programming recently and Dominik is expected to make his wrestling debut for the company in future.