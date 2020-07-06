Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Home Wrestling News WWE Rey Mysterio Working As Free Agent After Expiry Of WWE Contract

Rey Mysterio Working As Free Agent After Expiry Of WWE Contract

Rey Mysterio is currently not bound to a WWE contract

By Anutosh Bajpai
Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio

Former World Champion Rey Mysterio is currently a free agent as his last contract with WWE has expired, according to the Wrestling Observer.

The high flying star made his surprise return to the company during the 2018 Royal Rumble in January and he then made several one-off appearances for the promotion before finally signing a 2 year-long contract in September.

However, that deal has expired according to the reports. So technically, Mysterio is currently a free agent and he is not bound to a contract with WWE.

The former champion alongside his son Dominik has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and his disciples recently and while it hasn’t been announced yet, it’s believed that these two will face each other at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

Meltzer also noted that the company had planned an “eye for an eye match” between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins for the upcoming WWE special, though there is no word yet on if this stipulation is still in the cards.

Although despite Mysterio’s contractual status, it doesn’t seem very likely that he will walk away from the company to join any other promotion.

His son has been featured heavily on WWE programming recently and Dominik is expected to make his wrestling debut for the company in future.

Previous articleSheamus Reveals AEW Star Who Helped Him Get Ahead in WWE
Next articleBrian Pillman Jr. Excited For AEW Debut This Week On Dark

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

WWE RAW Results (7/6): Asuka vs. Bayley, Heath Slater Returns

Results
The July 6th edition of WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Randy Orton, Andrade, Angel Garza battled The Viking...
Read more

WWE Unveils New United States Title Belt Design (Photos)

WWE
As expected, WWE showed off the new design of the United States Title.  WWE did so during Monday’s episode...
Read more

Kevin Owens Returns On WWE RAW After Taking Himself Off TV

WWE
Kevin Owens has made his return to WWE television after a brief hiatus.  Owens did so on Monday’s episode...
Read more

Heath Slater Returns On WWE RAW For One More Match

WWE
Heath Slater made one more appearance on WWE television.  The released WWE star was featured on Monday’s episode of...
Read more
Load more
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC