Rhea Ripley And Charlotte Flair React To The Confirmation Of Their WrestleMania Match

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and her WrestleMania opponent, Charlotte Flair, have traded barbs in the wake of NXT TakeOver: Portland.

With the NXT Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36 now official, both women have reacted to their impending bout. The match was confirmed following Charlotte Flair’s blindsided attack on Rhea Ripley following Ripley’s successful championship defense during last night’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event. After beating her down, Flair finally accepted Ripley’s challenge.

Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley

Taking to Twitter, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley addressed each other in the wake of TakeOver: Portland. Ripley was responding to a message from Triple H, where he refers to Ripley as a “star.” He also refers to Flair, writing how she is “returning to the place that made her one.”

In her response, Ripley thanked her opponent, Bianca Belair, noting how ‘Going to war with you is always brutal!” She then turned her attention to her WrestleMania opponent, writing: “@MsCharlotteWWE you just gave me exactly what I wanted. See you at #WrestleMania36”.

Charlotte Flair, meanwhile, uploaded a picture of her from TakeOver: Portland. She holds the NXT Women’s Championship up, smiling at the crowd following her attack on Ripley. Flair accompanied the image with the following caption: “Everything I do is history. The NXT title will be defended at #WrestleMania #WEMadeNXT @WWENXT”.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.