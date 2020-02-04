Rhea Ripley Appears On WWE RAW To Tease WrestleMania 36 Match

A new match has been teased for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 PPV.

During Monday’s episode of RAW, Charlotte Flair came out for the second straight week to reveal who she would be challenging at WrestleMania 36.

Before Flair could make her announcement, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted by walking out to the ring. Ripley cut a promo about how Flair has beaten many top stars but never defeated her. In fact, Ripley brought up how she holds a win over Flair.

Instead of Flair accepting the challenge, she walked out of the ring. Thus, WWE is stretching out this match announcement for at least another week. It’s been reported that this is a match that is planned to take place at the biggest event of the year for the company.

Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park.

As a result, she can challenge for any title in WWE such as the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network.

So far the only match that has been announced for this show is WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre.

