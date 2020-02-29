Rhea Ripley Comments On Making History At WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley comments on her upcoming match at the Show Of Shows

NXT star Rhea Ripley is all set to make history at WrestleMania this year by becoming the first NXT Champion to defend their title at the Show Of Shows.

The 23-year-old Australian professional wrestler recently had an interview with Mirror.co.uk where she talked about things like the competitiveness at the WWE Performance Center and more.

Discussing her upcoming match against Charlotte Flair at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, Rhea Ripley said that the achievement is awesome and she loves making history:

“To be able to be the first person from NXT to defend their NXT Championship at WrestleMania is awesome and I love making history. Don’t get me wrong, like I love it.

And then to be able to challenge Charlotte, the winner of the women’s Royal Rumble,” said Ripley. “It’s just like it’s not really heard of, the champion challenging the challenger.”

The NXT star also discussed Mick Foley’s recent comments where Foley said that her upcoming match can steal the show at WrestleMania.

The NXT Champion said that it’s pretty cool to have someone like the Hardcore Legend take the time to tweet about their match.

Rhea Ripley challenged the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair for a match at WrestleMania 36 and WWE has confirmed this bout for the event after Flair accepted the offer. You can check out the updated card for Mania here.