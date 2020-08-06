Rhea Ripley On Potential Main Roster Call Up

Ever since Rhea Ripley dropped the NXT Women’s Championship, people have been wondering if it’s the start of the end of the former Champion’s NXT run and if WWE could be planning to bring her up on the main roster.

The Australian star recently had an interview with Newsweek where she talked about a number of things and also revealed her thoughts on a potential main roster call up.

Ripley said that she can’t outgrow NXT and she wants to be on the Black and Yellow brand for a long time but revealed that she doesn’t know if that’s what the officials are planning for her:

“I don’t think I can ever outgrow NXT. There is always something coming up and I honestly want to be in NXT for a long long time, Whether that’s the case or not, I don’t know, I don’t have that call.

I feel like I have so much more to do here.” said Rhea Ripley. “Whether that’s singles matches or whatever, I love NXT and I love being a part of it. And I hope I’m here for longer. I guess we’ll see.”

The former champion also admitted that she feels that the spotlight on her has diminished a little bit since her WrestleMania loss, though the NXT star said that her time will come again.

Apart from this, Rhea Ripley talked about her match with Dakota Kai, possibly facing Mercedes Martinez in the future and more. You can check out her full interview at this link.