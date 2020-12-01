Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Losing Her Confidence After WrestleMania

Former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has opened up about her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. She acknowledged how her momentum has slowed down since her championship loss in April.

Speaking with Lilian Garcia on Garcia’s podcast Chasing Glory, Ripley confessed how it has felt like the wind has been taken out her sails in recent months.

“I felt like I went through a stage where I was losing confidence in myself because I wasn’t portrayed the same way. Even now, I’m still slowly building myself back up from it,” Riple explained. “My confidence was tainted a little, which sucks because I try to keep it up and do my best all the time. I don’t know if it was something in my head that wasn’t getting the picture, I just got a little bit lost after that.”

She added how she feels like she’s finally getting back on track. Ripley noted that she has committed to building herself back up but shared how it’s been an undeniably difficult process.

Ripley explained how she’s been watching matches from NXT UK and footage from her feud with Shayna Baszler.

She confessed she’s been doing this in an attempt to “remember who I am because I forgot who I was.”

Ripley admitted this active effort to reconnect with who she was has been helpful for her.

Rhea Ripley took to the ring during last week’s episode of NXT to address her future. She was interrupted by Candice LeRae alongside Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. Ripley will be a part of Team Shotzi versus Team Candice at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames takes place on December 6th from NXT’s Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.