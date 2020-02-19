Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Nearly Quitting, Trades Words With Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley have taken their feud online, with the two trading words via Twitter.

Charlotte Flair and NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley are set to compete for the gold at WrestleMania 36. Following Flair’s recent promo on Monday Night RAW, Ripley responded to “The Queen” via Twitter, with their feud spilling over onto social media. During their exchange, Ripley revealed how she had considered quitting pro wrestling several times before finally finding success.

“I didn’t scratch, claw, and fall down as many times as you did to gain respect?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!” Ripley wrote on her account. “I’ve made my name from absolutely nothing. I didn’t get my WWE contract handed to me on a golden platter because of my last name!”

Flair responded, dismissing her argument and calling her delusional: “Sweetie, that’s your problem. You’re delusional enough to believe that you’ve ‘made your name’.”

“So… What you’re saying is that a no named so and so went toe to toe with yourself and Sasha Banks, pinned the self proclaimed “Queen” of WWE for a victory, and then went on to win the women’s Survivor Series match,” Ripley wrote, before adding, “Says a lot about you then…”

Her WrestleMania challenger replied, saying how her attempts stand toe-to-toe with her “looks an awful lot like rolling up a crucifix from behind while the grownups were wrestling. But yeah, sure. Congrats on that…”

Rhea Ripley then opened up about how she nearly quit multiple times over the years. She stressed how she’s not a quitter before highlighting it’s taken her seven and a half years to earn her opportunity. Now that she has, she refuses to “stand down to anyone.”