Rhea Ripley Receives WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Opponent

Rhea Ripley has received her opponent at the next normal special for the WWE NXT brand.

During Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network, WWE held a match that would determine who is next line for a title shot.

Shayana Baszler, Kacy Catanzaro, Mercedes Martinez, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart and Xia Li competed in a battle royal with the winner becoming the next challenger to the title.

Rhea Ripley Receives Opponent

As seen on the show, Bianca Belair was victorious, earning the right to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Title.

WWE has announced exactly when this contest will take place as it will go down, which is the NXT TakeOver: Portland show.

The company has also confirmed that Ripley will also make a title defense before this show as she steps into the ring with NXT UK star Toni Storm.

That match will take place at the Worlds Collide event on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center that will air on the WWE Network. WWE set up this contest on last week’s show.

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver: Portland event on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center and will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Card

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

