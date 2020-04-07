Rhea Ripley Reportedly Back In Australia Due To Visa Issues

Former NXT women’s champion Rhea Ripley is reportedly back in Australia and there is no timetable for her return to the United States. According to a report from PW Insider, Ripley’s work visa has run out and she has traveled back to Australia in order to start the process of getting it renewed.

As a result of the quarantine regulations involved with travel into each country, it is likely not possible for her to return in time for the upcoming set of tapings for WWE programming.

Ripley’s match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 opened the main show portion of night 2. It is also being reported that the producer for the match was Adam Pearce and that he put together the match with both Flair and Ripley’s input.

WWE is said to begin filming content for upcoming shows beginning this Friday and going until next Thursday.

Rhea Ripley In WWE

Real name Demi Bennett, the 23-year-old has already achieved the following in her young career: