Rhea Ripley Retains NXT Women’s Title At WWE Worlds Collide

Rhea Ripley will remain as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

As seen at Saturday’s (January 26, 2020) WWE Worlds Collide event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on the WWE Network, Ripley beat NXT UK star Toni Storm in her latest title defense.

WWE set up this contest during an episode of NXT earlier this month in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University when Ripley was cutting a promo before being interrupted by Storm.

This led to Storm challenging Ripley to a title match at the Worlds Collide, which Ripley accepted. This was an NXT star vs. NXT UK star match. It also came a few weeks after Storm’s first title match as she challenged NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray

Ray retained the title over Storm and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat Match at the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event this Sunday in Blackpool, Lancashire, England at the Empress Ballroom.

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver: Portland event on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center. At this show, Ripley makes her next title defense against Bianca Belair.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley retaining the NXT UK Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.