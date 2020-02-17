Rhea Ripley Retains NXT Women’s Title, WrestleMania Match Set

Rhea Ripley will remain as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

She retained the title in her latest title defense over Bianca Belair at the WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland event from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Post-match, Charlotte Flair made her way through the crowd and attacked Belair. She cut a promo about how she’ll see Ripley at Mania.

Before this feud really got started, WWE started a second program for Ripley. WWE had sent Ripley to RAW to confront Flair and vise versa. The belief was that Ripley will defend the title against Flair at WrestleMania 36 and now it’s official.

During the January 15th episode of NXT on the USA Network, WWE held a match that would determine who is next line for a title shot.

Shayana Baszler, Kacy Catanzaro, Mercedes Martinez, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart and Xia Li competed in a battle royal with the winner becoming the next challenger to the title.

As seen on the show, Belair was victorious, earning the right to challenge Ripley for the NXT Women’s Title.

