Rhea Ripley Says She’s Morphing Into Metal Singer Chris Motionless

Rhea Ripley is a big metal fan and a fan of the band Motionless in White (MIW). The lead singer of the band is Chris “Motionless” Cerulli and some fans may have noticed similarities between the singer and the current NXT Women’s Champion. Ripley herself commented on how her look has “morphed” into his during a recent interview with Loudwire.

“It’s quite funny because I’ve realized over the last two years, I’ve been morphing myself into Chris Motionless and I never realized it. We’ve got the same haircut, we wear practically the same makeup. I’m like, ‘This is terrifying.’”

The singer noted on Twitter, however, that it is he who is morphing into Rhea Ripley:

I think @Loudwire got this headline backwards. Can confirm it is I who is striving to be even half as badass as @RheaRipley_WWE! #wwenxt https://t.co/TPMIQg4iEQ — Chris Motionless (@ChrisMotionless) March 31, 2020

Ripley also noted that she is a big fan of the band and listens to them while working out regularly. She also noted she is a fan of the band Falling in Reverse which features Paige’s current partner, Ronnie Radke.

“Guilty pleasure — I love Falling in Reverse. Ronnie Radke is just amazing. They’re the two bands I keep going back and forth on.”

Ripley also mentioned during the interview that she is not overly fond of the music selection backstage in NXT. She also noted that if Ruby Riott was still on the brand then she’d at least have someone to talk music with.

“Not really, actually. I don’t think I talk to anyone about music,” Ripley said when asked if she has conversations with anyone backstage about music. “If Ruby Riott was still in NXT, I feel like I’d talk to her a lot about it. I’m stuck in the locker room listening to country music, normally. That’s what everyone else plays. [Laughs] Either that or R&B. I’m like, ugh, I’m just gonna sit in the corner and be quiet.”

The full interview from Loudwire can be found here.