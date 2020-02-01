Rhea Ripley Says Triple H Cried Tears Of Joy After Her NXT WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley shared the touching moment that she had with WWE COO Triple H after her match at NXT TakeOver: War Games on November 23, 2019.

The WarGames match at the event involved Team Ripley (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, and Dakota Kai) and Team Baszler (Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray). Ripley was the one who won the match by performing the Riptide on the Baszler through two chairs.

Ripley was interviewed by talkSport recently and was asked about Triple H’s reaction on her performance. Ripley recounted the moment after the WarGames match when she went backstage and saw Triple H in tears of happiness.

“Yeah, they were. And it was really, really cool. I remember coming back from War Games – because that was all the same weekend – coming back from the War Games match and having Triple H there almost in tears of happiness. He hugged Candice [LeRae] and I and I was just like ‘this is a dream to me!’ [laughs]. I’m like, you’re the reason I started wrestling, started watching wrestling, it’s so, so cool. And he was just so proud of all of us because he knows we were all stressed with the mad weekend, so to make him proud is just so awesome.”

She also talked about the Survivor Series match where she won the triple threat match with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Ripley cradled Charlotte when she was using the Figure Eight move on Banks.

Rhea Ripley was asked whose idea the finish was, and she revealed that it was Charlotte’s. “It was Charlotte! She’s so smart, she was coming up with the coolest things. I felt so stupid [by comparison]. I took so much credit for it and I was like ‘yes, give me the credit’ [laughs].”

The NXT Women’s Champion most recently beat NXT UK star Toni Storm at the Worlds Collide event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Ripley will be defending the title next against Bianca Belair at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday, February 16 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

