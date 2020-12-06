Rhea Ripley Talks Possible Main Roster Call Up

Latest reports have revealed that there have been renewed talks of Rhea Ripley being moved to the main roster within WWE.

During her recent interview with Lillian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast, the NXT star talked about things like the development of her on-screen persona, her relationship with boyfriend Demetri ‘Action’ Jackson and more.

Discussing the reports about her future and a potential move to the main roster, Ripley said that she would like to go to Raw or SmackDown but at the same time there are still a lot of things she wants to do in NXT:

“I would like to go to Raw or SmackDown, but at the same time, there are so many people in NXT I haven’t faced yet, and I feel like there is so much more that I can do, like, I would love to wrestle Candice [LeRae], especially since her persona has changed.

I’d also love to wrestle Indi Hartwell; I would love to wrestle Shotzi [Blackheart]. I haven’t had a match with Shotzi. I’ve tagged with her but haven’t wrestled her.” said Rhea Ripley “I wanna wrestle Raquel [Gonzalez] again. Hell, I would love to have a stipulations match with her. I want to be in WarGames again.”

The Australian star, who also recently opened up about her struggles with mental health this year, talked about the upcoming year as well.

Ripley said that if she had full control, she would like to get back to being the confident star she knows she is and skyrocket her career in 2021 like it did in 2019.