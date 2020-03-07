Rhea Ripley Shows Off New Tattoo Of Scary Mythological Creature

NXT women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is gearing up for the biggest match of her career. She will battle Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36, which takes place Sunday, April 5th from Tampa Bay, FL.

Ahead of their clash, Ripley got a big new tattoo on her right leg at the Built 4 Speed Tattoo shop in Orlando, FL.

As seen below, the tattoo is of a Wendigo creature. According to Wikipedia, the Wendigo is a “mythological man-eating creature or evil spirit” from the folklore of the First Nations Algonquian tribes.

The wendigo is described as, “a monster with some characteristics of a human or as a spirit who has possessed a human being and made them become monstrous. Its influence is said to invoke acts of murder, insatiable greed, cannibalism and the cultural taboos against such behaviors”

Check out Rhea Ripley’s new wendigo tattoo below (in progress):