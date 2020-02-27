Ric Flair Makes Appearance Before NXT, Charlotte Flair On Why She Attacked Bianca Belair

Ric Flair was at NXT this week to watch Charlotte Flair in the main event of the show and he made an appearance for the live audience before the episode went on air.

The 16-time world champion came out right before the show went on air and he interacted with the Godfather of the Black And Yellow brand Triple H during his appearance.

Flair first said that the guys at NXT work really hard and Ric Flair then also teased a knee drop on his jacket but ultimately decided against it. You can check out some photos and a video of Flair’s appearance below.

Ric Flair is out

Scoop #6: Ric Flair says he watches from Atlanta and he loves seeing the Orlando fans



HHH told him he has to be out by 7:59:30 PM



He says the guys work really hard and there is a great show tonight



He says the guys work really hard and there is a great show tonight

He teased an knee drop on his jacket but decided against it

Charlotte Flair On Why She Attacked Bianca Belair

Charlotte Flair defeated Bianca Belair in the main event of this week’s episode of NXT but she didn’t stop there and the Queen attacked Belair with a chair after the match was over.

Flair was interviewed backstage after the show. When asked why she attacked the NXT star after winning the bout, Charlotte simply replied with ‘because I can’.

The former Women’s Champion then explained her actions saying that when she was in NXT she had more respect for the performers on Raw and SmackDown. You can check out her interview in the video below: