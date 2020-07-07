Ric Flair Believes WWE Dropped The Ball With Roman Reigns After Win Over Undertaker

Roman Reigns’ win over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 created a lot of buzz but the company did not utilise the heat the Big Dog had gained in any significant way and Ric Flair believes that the promotion dropped the ball with Reigns after the event.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently had an interview with Metro.co.uk where he talked about the match between the two WWE stars after it has become a topic of discussion again with the airing of The Last Ride documentary.

Flair explained that the win was the hottest tag anybody has ever gotten in the history of the business and if he was in the position, he would have ridden on that heat forever:

“All I thought about was, “God dang, Roman just got the hottest tag in the history of the business!” To me, when Mark hauled up his stuff, put it in the middle of the ring and walked out. The next day, on Raw, Roman couldn’t talk!

I thought to myself, man, I’ve been in a lot in my life but if I’d had that hot tag brother, I could’ve rode that forever.” said Ric Flair, “I don’t know what happened! But that was the hottest tag in the history of the business! That’s made the thing with Brock beating him pale, in terms of emotion!’

The 16 time world champion later also complimented the match saying that two wrestling veterans had a hell of a match and people focused too much on the botches.

Undertaker suffered a loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 and many believe that this match was more significant than the ending of the streak because Taker left his gear in the ring after the bout, with the intention to end his career.