Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Ric Flair Comments On Randy Orton’s Attack On RAW

Ric Flair recently posted a message about Orton's attack from RAW.

By Ian Carey

This week’s edition of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton turning on Ric Flair. The 16x World Champion had been serving as something of a manager for his former Evolution stablemate as of late. Orton said Flair was a liability to his career, as his ego was what led to his match Monday night against Kevin Owens.

Flair took to Twitter recently to send a message to both the WWE Universe and Orton regarding the events from RAW.

- Advertisement -

“I Wanted Last Night To Go Differently. What I Would Have Said Is I Don’t Know What Would’ve Happened If My Son Was In This Business. But I Do Know What Charlotte Has Done, And Like You Randy, She Is Much Better Than I Ever Was, Just Like You Have Surpassed Your Father. That’s it.”

Flair’s son Reid passed away in 2013 at the age of 25.

Ric Flair and Randy Orton

Flair and Orton have a long history together in WWE dating back to the formation of Evolution in 2002. Orton would be kicked out of the group shortly after winning the World Championship at SummerSlam 2004 in Toronto.

Orton and Flair have wrestled each other 6x (not including house shows). They have split their all-time series with 3 wins apiece.

Ric Flair Comments On Randy Orton's Attack On RAW

