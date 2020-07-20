Ric Flair Continues To Defend WWE’s COVID Testing Policy

2-time WWE Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest ever Ric Flair has continued to defend WWE’s testing policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flair originally commented on the testing situation in an interview with WrestlingINC Radio earlier this month. Flair said “I would scrutinize anybody that said otherwise at the highest level. I was tired of hearing the bullsh*t. Carrano, Ace, Vince himself, I could go down the list of people that are making sure that everybody’s life is at the best possible place while they’re there for the event.”

Ric Flair on Busted Open Radio

The ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair recently appeared on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio to celebrate host Dave LaGreca’s birthday. During his short time on the programme Flair addressed his recent time on television as part of the Randy Orton/Edge angle. “I’m making him [Orton] have fun!” Flair proclaimed.

“I’m just getting to the level where I’m comfortable ” Ric Flair would continue. “Just talking generically [for interviews]? It is killing me! You get overwhelmed because you’re trying to remember the points of the promo you have to make you know? In terms of the Pay Per View and the people and all that work. I’ve always struggled with that, but it’s so much fun to me.”

Ric Flair would then discuss WWE’s ongoing testing for COVID-19 at the Performance Center. “They’re doing everything possible to make sure that the kids are being tested; and everybody’s wearing a mask. It’s a difference, you know? It’s kind of a stressful thing but I just have fun with it all. I won’t let them [other talent] get ‘down’ around me, and they don’t. I’m not implying that they do, I think they all have a positive attitude. But you know it’s a different time and it’s very…you’re in a real confined area.”

