Ric Flair Defends WWE’s COVID-19 Testing Procedure, Feels Safe At WWE PC

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has opened up about being a part of WWE programming during the coronavirus pandemic. Recording has been taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE was recently rocked by numerous positive COVID-19 tests.

Speaking with the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, Ric Flair talked about being a part of RAW and how WWE has been doing all it can to keep them all safe. According to Flair, WWE is doing everything and following every guideline possible to keep its staff and talent safe. He explained how all testing was conducted professionally by three doctors. He stressed how although there was a line to be tested, nobody was together and everyone had a mask on.

“I would scrutinize anybody that said otherwise at the highest level,” Ric Flair noted. “I was tired of hearing the bullsh*t. Carrano, Ace, Vince himself, I could go down the list of people that are making sure that everybody’s life is at the best possible place while they’re there for the event.”

Flair explained how he returned to the WWE Performance Center the next day. “The Nature Boy” then reflected on the fact he has a pre-existing condition and is categorized as high-risk as he is in his 70s. Despite this, however, he believes it is “safer going to a WWE event” as compared to a grocery store.