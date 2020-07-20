Ric Flair Denies Having COVID-19 After His Wife Tests Positive

The New York Post shared a report on Monday that revealed Ric Flair’s wife Wendy Barlow has COVID-19. The pro wrestling legend confirmed to the media outlet that she has tested positive for the illness. The report also includes photos of him not wearing a mask while in public just days before Flair confirmed that his wife tested positive.

This is where things get interesting as a source told the New York Post that Flair already has the virus and tested positive on Wednesday. However, he is denying the claim.

“That is absolutely incorrect,” Flair told The Post. “My wife does [have the virus]… we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick.”

According to the report, Flair hung up the phone while talking with them before they could ask any more questions which included his trip to Starbucks. He stated in a text message that his “health is excellent.”

It was added by a source that Wendy is very ill and Flair is mostly asymptomatic aside from some coughing.

As of this writing, it’s not clear as to exactly how Wendy got the virus, but it has to be mentioned that Flair has been working WWE RAW TV tapings in recent weeks. WWE has had multiple people test positive for the virus.

We wish Wendy Barlow a full and speedy recovery.