Ric Flair Discusses Decline In WWE TV Ratings

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider for a new interview.

During the chat, Flair was asked about the decline in WWE television ratings and what he thinks the disconnect is there and what WWE can do to turn things around.

- Advertisement -

Flair stated that he has been watching wrestling for a long time, but he doesn’t pay attention to the competition. He thinks the reason for the decline is the “whole thing” right now as it’s fun to watch the show at home with a large audience and he thinks that can impact it.

He put over the talent for busting their butts. Flair also thinks WWE is missing some key players but keeps marching on.

“They have that good work ethic that it will come back around. I don’t think anyone is taking it personal. It’s what is going on right now. Vince McMahon, WWE, will bounce back bigger and better a year from now.

The pandemic has stopped a lot of things. It has given a different perspective on a lot of things, but it’s not due to their attitudes or level of performance. “

Just this week, Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.620 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The previous Friday Night SmackDown episode averaged 1.924 million viewers on FOX.