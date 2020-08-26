Ric Flair Discusses Going Off Script During Recent RAW Promo

Ric Flair has talked about his memorable segment on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago that closed out the show.

This is where he did a segment with Randy Orton to further his feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

It was Orton who revealed during a conference call that Flair wasn’t supposed to do a promo, but rather just say some words without a microphone in hand.

I just did my own thing. At the end of the day, I think they trust me enough. Now that I’m supposedly more mature, I’m going to deliver something heartfelt… and I didn’t tell him what to say,” Flair told Wrestling Inc. “I said this is designed to get this whole [thing] over, what we’re doing here Randy. It’s designed to enhance what you’re doing right now in the business, and I’ve known him so long.

Ultimately, Flair got hit with a low blow and a punt kick to write him off television. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn’t been seen since then.

At SummerSlam, Orton fell short in his quest to become the WWE Champion once again as McIntyre connected with a backslide to successfully retain the WWE Title.