Ric Flair Gives Update On Wife After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ric Flair’s wife, Wendy Barlow, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Nature Boy recently appeared on Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling YouTube show and Hall of Fame ESPN radio show to give an update on her condition.

“She’s doing great, much better. Not 100% but she’s doing much better,” Flair said of Barlow’s condition. “It’s been over 3 weeks now but it was a nightmare. All of a sudden, it just came on her, and then, of course, you backtrack and figure out where it came from.”

- Advertisement -

“She was real sick. I had to take her to the hospital twice. For I.V once and then just to make sure she was okay. You never know and of course, they released her both times after keeping her for a couple of hours. You can’t be careful enough.”

Flair also spoke about how the two are social distancing while living in the same house.

“The house is pretty big which is nice and she’s way upstairs. She’s isolated and I don’t think she needs to come downstairs but once just in the last couple of days for the first time, not down there to see me, just down the stairs to the front door and stuff. Even though they say 2 weeks and this has been 3, you just never know, right?”

Flair’s comments can be heard in the player below: