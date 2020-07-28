Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Ric Flair Gives Update On Wife After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ric Flair has provided an update on his wife, Wendy Barlow's condition following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

By Ian Carey
Ric Flair with wife Wendy Barlow
Ric Flair with wife Wendy Barlow

Ric Flair’s wife, Wendy Barlow, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Nature Boy recently appeared on Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling YouTube show and Hall of Fame ESPN radio show to give an update on her condition.

“She’s doing great, much better. Not 100% but she’s doing much better,” Flair said of Barlow’s condition. “It’s been over 3 weeks now but it was a nightmare. All of a sudden, it just came on her, and then, of course, you backtrack and figure out where it came from.”

- Advertisement -

“She was real sick. I had to take her to the hospital twice. For I.V once and then just to make sure she was okay. You never know and of course, they released her both times after keeping her for a couple of hours. You can’t be careful enough.”

Flair also spoke about how the two are social distancing while living in the same house.

“The house is pretty big which is nice and she’s way upstairs. She’s isolated and I don’t think she needs to come downstairs but once just in the last couple of days for the first time, not down there to see me, just down the stairs to the front door and stuff. Even though they say 2 weeks and this has been 3, you just never know, right?”

Flair’s comments can be heard in the player below:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (7/27): Asuka vs. Banks, Title Matches Set For SummerSlam

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Sasha Banks and Asuka battled for the RAW Women's Championship during tonight's show....
Read more
NWA

Nick Aldis Shares Open Letter To NWA Fans

NWA World Champion Nick Aldis has shared an open letter to NWA fans. In the letter, he addressed his personal growth and...
Read more
WWE

Kairi Sane Issues Statement On WWE Departure

It appears that Monday’s episode of RAW was the final appearance for Kairi Sane in WWE for now.  Leading...
Read more
NXT

Mark Henry On Adam Cole & Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”

WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray have shared their thoughts on the recent confrontation between Adam Cole and Pat...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Returning To WWE

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has explained why he isn't interested in returning to WWE. The former AEW Champion shared his reasoning...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Vince Russo Criticizes Eye For an Eye Match: “If I would have wrote this sh*t? Forget about it.”

Former WWE, WCW and TNA head writer Vince Russo recently discussed the WWE Extreme Rules PPV. Russo was critical of the event,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On How WWE Uses WCW Ideas

Eric Bischoff was recently asked on an episode of 83 Weeks if he feels WWE goes out of its way to bury...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On Michael Hayes’ Role In WWE

On a recent episode of "Grillin Jr" Conrad and Jim Ross talked about the Fully Loaded PPV from 2000. It was around...
Read more
NWA

Nick Aldis Fires Back At Bruce Prichard For Recent Negative Comments

Nick Aldis has responded to Bruce Prichard's recent comments about him. Prichard is a Senior Vice President in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ric Flair Gives Update On Wife After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ric Flair's wife, Wendy Barlow, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Nature Boy recently appeared on Booker T's Reality of Wrestling YouTube...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eva Marie To Host Show On Women’s Wrestling

Eva Marie is set to host a new show on women's wrestling for "Now This." The show is titled "Faces and Heels"...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mick Foley Comments On Potential Big E Single’s Run

Last week on Smackdown, Kofi Kingston revealed he will be out of action for 6 weeks. This leaves Big E as the...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Announces Top Matches for Summer Struggle in Jingu; Okada Announces New KOPW Championship

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held a press conference today at which they made two major annoucements going forward. The first...
Read more
WWE

Kairi Sane Issues Statement On WWE Departure

It appears that Monday’s episode of RAW was the final appearance for Kairi Sane in WWE for now.  Leading...
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Wins WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Asuka has been knocked off the top of the mount of the women’s division on RAW after failing to retain the title...
Read more
AEW

Kris Statlander Confirms Surgery Date For ACL Tear

Kris Statlander is slated to undergo the knife this week.  The AEW star first revealed that she suffered an...
Read more
WWE

Championship Match Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam

WWE has made the first match to be featured on the card for this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event official. 
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC