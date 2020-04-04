Ric Flair: “I Wish I Never Wrestled Again After WrestleMania XXIV”

Ric Flair’s retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV received universal acclaim and it’s remembered as one of the most emotional moments in the history of professional wrestling.

However, The Nature Boy decided to break the vow. He returned to the ring during the Hulkamania tour in 2009 and has wrestled a number of matches since then.

During a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, the 16 Time World Champion recalled his WrestleMania match with HBK and Flair said that being in the ring with Michaels was the greatest thing anybody could have ever given him

“I was nervous, extremely nervous. That was at a time when my self-confidence levels were up and down. I should have realized that being with Shawn alone was the greatest thing anybody could have ever given me. He just led me through the match, and afterwards it was a really emotional moment for me, my family. “

Ric Flair Expresses Regret On Wrestling After WrestleMania XXIV

Ric Flair then claimed that it was the greatest moment of his life and admitted his regrets on wrestling again after the WrestleMania match:

“The best answer I have is that was the greatest moment of my life, the saddest moment in my wrestling career, and I wish I’d never wrestled again after that. ‘I just couldn’t stay away. At the end of the day people remember that like it was my last match, and that’s the important thing,”

The WWE Hall Of Famer also talked about the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event and how it will be a taped show with no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flair said that it’s difficult but the technologies will make it look as live as possible and while he wishes he was there for the event, he is still excited for it.

Relive the iconic WrestleMania bout between Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels in the video below: