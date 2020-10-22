Thursday, October 22, 2020

Ric Flair Makes Prediction About The Future Of Undertaker

Ric Flair believes the Undertaker would return for another match

By Anutosh Bajpai
Ric Flair and The Undertaker
The Undertaker hinted at being done with pro wrestling during the final episode of his The Last Ride documentary but Ric Flair believes that the Dead Man will return to the ring.

The 16-time world champion recently had an interview with ITRWrestling where he talked about a number of things and also discussed the future of the former World Champion.

Flair praised the documentary series featuring the Last Outlaw saying that it was fabulous but the wrestling legend predicted that Taker will be back:

“I thought The Last Ride was fabulous—there’s not a finer man that has ever been in our business and I’m looking at that from every possible aspect. But I think he will be back.

I think he wants it and I think the fans deserve to see him go out in front of 80 or 90,000 people live.” said Ric Flair “I think he needs to wrestle again once we get this COVID under control and I would think it will be at ‘Mania.”

Ric also appreciated the cinematic match between Undertaker and AJ Styles but said that he can see them going at it again inside the ring. He also claimed that AJ Styles would jump off the top of a building to get back in the ring with Taker.

Would you like to see The Undertaker returning to the ring for one more match against AJ Styles in the presence of fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

