Ric Flair Working With The Rock & WWE On A Movie About His Life

Ric Flair is arguably one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time and his journey in the professional wrestling world, including his record 16 world title reigns have been nothing but incredible.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio alongside Mark Henry and during the conversation; Mark said that he is probably the greatest crossover entertainer in the history of our planet.

In response to the comments from Henry, Flair claimed that he has started to realize that as well. He went on to reveal that he has talked to The Rock and WWE and they are planning to make a movie about his life as soon as things go back to normal:

“I’ve talked to Dwayne [Johnson] and Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia and they’re gonna collaborate for all this stuff and make a movie with the WWE with me with Sue Levinson, who now is with WWE and is doing a fabulous job and Sue’s got a great background.

As soon as everything gets rolling again, I’m going to make that movie. I am looking forward to that because I’ll have a lot of input and I’ve got a TV show coming out again when Hollywood gets going.” said Ric Flair. “This will actually come up first about my life in the 80s.”

The former World Champion also joked that a TV Show about his life might not be suitable for prime time, saying that it will probably be rated XXR and come at 1 in the morning.

There is no word yet on what production stage this planned movie on Ric Flair is but we will likely get a better idea after the situation changes and the world starts recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.