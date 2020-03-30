Ric Flair On What He’s Most Proud Of About His Career

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter recently. During the interview, he talked about what he is most proud of in his epic career. According to the Nature Boy, being able to stay at the top of the game throughout many periods in wrestling history is something he is particularly proud of.

“You know what I’m most proud of is the fact that I’ve been able to adjust to the differences from the 70s,” Flair said. “It’s changed drastically. I think that so many people weren’t able to adjust with the fact that we were sports entertainment. My god, to call ourselves entertainers, which is all we are. At the end of the day, very athletic, hopefully, entertainers.”

Flair then continued to say he was very happy to be where he is today and watching his daughter become the big star that she is.

The topic of the ESPN 30 for 30 on Flair was also brought up on the show. Flair was asked about his initial reaction to the documentary.

“First of all, I was mad at a lot of people,” Flair said. “When you sign up for this you realize that you are opening your life to scrutiny.”

Flair would then say that while he was initially upset with the documentary, he eventually realized that the people interviewed about him were telling the truth.

“I was upset with family members, I was upset with Jim Ross and Shawn Michaels. I’ve since apologized to all of them because they were telling the truth.”

Flair was also asked about what it’s like watching his daughter, Charlotte Flair, perform.

“Well, it makes me want to cry because nobody knows how hard she’s had to work. Carrying my last name, there’s a lot of good that goes with that and there’s a lot of hardship. You think you walk in the door and your Charlotte Flair and yes the door is open but then it’s twice as hard to live up to that mantle.”

Flair’s appearance on ESPN SportsCenter can be viewed in the player below: