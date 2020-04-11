Ric Flair On Who He Thinks Is The Best Wrestler In WWE Right Now

Ric Flair is arguably one of the greatest in-ring performers of any generation and during a recent interview, he revealed who he thinks is the best wrestler in WWE right now.

The Nature Boy recently had an interview with WrestlingInc where he talked about WrestleMania 36, the future plans of her daughter Sophia and more.

Talking about Randy Orton, Ric Flair declared the Viper to be the best in-ring wrestler and claimed that he is the best male performer in the business right now:

“It’s time that it needs to be said. Randy is the best in-ring wrestler and he has been for a long time, Randy has to be motivated because he’s been in the business for a long time.

But when it comes down to it, Randy is the best male performer in the business.” claimed Flair. “When he takes off that vest, who looks better than Randy Orton?”

The WWE Hall Of Famer also praised his daughter Charlotte’s performance at WrestleMania. He said that she set the bar so high in her WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley that he hopes that nobody will get hurt trying to get over it.

This is not the first time Ric Flair has made such comments and just recently, he had praised Randy Orton while also calling Charlotte the ‘female Orton’. You can check out his comments at this link.