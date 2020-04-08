Ric Flair Praises Randy Orton, Calls Charlotte Flair The “Female Orton”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has praised Randy Orton, calling him the "top guy" in WWE right now before noting how Charlotte Flair is the "female Orton."

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that Randy Orton is the “number one guy” in WWE right now. Speaking with talkSPORT, “The Nature Boy” addressed Orton’s work and his recent feud with returning Superstar Edge.

Flair explained how nobody is a bigger fan of Orton than he is. He pointed to Orton’s recent rivalry with Edge as some of the best work he’s ever done. Flair then pointed out how long Orton has been a part of WWE, adding how “every time he says something, it’s the truth.”

According to Flair, Orton’s level of ability and his current health has helped him reach the top of his game. This, in his opinion, makes Orton the number one guy in the company.

Ric Flair Thinks Charlotte Is The “Female Orton”

Having expressed his high opinion of Orton, Ric Flair then juxtaposed Orton’s ability to his daughter, Charlotte Flair. He admitted that, although people may consider him biased, he believes Charlotte to the be “female Orton.”

“Younger, less time in the business, but she’s picked it up. The art of being able to make somebody look good and make the match the priority rather than what you are capable of doing or not doing is what separates the good from the great. She’s been in that conversation as the greatest ever since, I think, [WrestleMania 32].”

Ric Flair argued that this conversation point is strengthened with every subsequent match she has. He revealed how Charlotte was excited for her WrestleMania 36 bout with Rhea Ripley. He noted how she didn’t “look at it as a step-down.” Instead, she viewed it as an opportunity to wrestle an up-and-coming, talented Superstar.