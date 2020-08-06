Ric Flair Provides Medical Update On Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has provided a medical update on his daughter, Charlotte Flair. Speaking with Ring Rust Radio, “The Nature Boy” shared how she’s “doing great” following surgery to fix a breast implant issue.

Flair explained how she is currently “climbing the walls” out of boredom, with Charlotte recently having texted him to tell him she’s “going crazy.” According to him, however, her current frustrations will be worth it as the surgery was necessary.

“She is so intense and so invested in our business, in the product, in her work ethic. This surgery was something that had to take place. Personally, I wish she had done it earlier, but she would never ever leave without fulfilling what she felt she had to do.”

He noted how nobody in WWE “made her stay.” Flair shared how Charlotte will never be anything less than “100 percent committed to the success of the company and her career and her involvement.”

Ric Flair revealed how she’s recovering well but is missing WWE and performing. He added how she “does not know how to turn it off.” He cited this as the reason she is so great. Flair believes his daughter could have the greatest match in the world, but wouldn’t rest or be satisfied with it.

“She’s a walking, talking highlight reel. And when she’s not working, she dresses immaculately, spends the money, she invests in her gimmick. She’s not crazy like me.”

He added how she doesn’t waste her money on luxury, materialistic items. Flair then stressed how she invests in her appearance to look like a champion. He argued that if people wanted to see a champion, all they have to do is look at Charlotte Flair.