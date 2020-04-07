Ric Flair Reveals His Text To Undertaker After Watching The Boneyard Match

The boneyard match between Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMaia 36 impressed a lot of people and it appears that the WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair is one of the persons impressed with the cinematic match.

The former World Champion recently had an interview with WrestlingInc where he talked about the various matches of both nights of WrestleMania 36, among other things.

Discussing the boneyard match between the Dead Man and The Phenomenal One, Flair revealed his text to the former Champion which he sent after watching the bout:

“I texted Taker, ‘You did it again.’ [Laughs] It’s incredible. Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn, they create stuff better than Netflix, Amazon or anything, are you kidding me?

Between that and the Fun House, it was incredible.” said Flair. “If I’m dying as an adult who’s been watching this forever, can you imagine what a 12-year-old is thinking? They gotta be going, ‘Wow! Daddy this is the coolest thing!'”

Also Read: Backstage Production Details Of The Boneyard Match

Ric Flair revealed that he was watching the match with his wife Wendy and according to the 16 time World Champion; she also loved the match between the two veterans.

Later in the interview, the Nature Boy also revealed his text to Stephanie McMahon he had sent after watching the show. You can check out his full interview at this link.