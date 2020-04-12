Ric Flair Reveals Reason For Joining TNA After WWE Retirement

Ric Flair competed in a retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24; however, he couldn’t stay away from the ring for very long. The wrestling legend returned to action a year later and wrestled a number of matches following his comeback.

One of the important stops of his post WWE career was TNA where the Hall Of Famer stayed for a couple of years and during a recent interview with WrestlingInc, the former World Champion revealed why he joined the company.

Flair explained that the reason behind his move was simple enough and according to the 16 time world champion, the reason he joined TNA was the money:

“I needed the money. Very simple. I was paying alimony to three women at one time and lawyers, revealed Flair. “I got bombed as everyone hit me and then the IRS.

It’s very simple – like Jim [Ross] said, I needed the money. I would have never have gone there. Even though I got to hang around Kurt [Angle] and Sting, it was a disaster.”

Ric Flair also talked about his retirement match with Shawn Michaels and revealed that he didn’t know that HBK was going to deliver the famous “I’m sorry, I love you” line before hitting the sweet chin music that ended his WWE career.

Apart from this, The former World Champion also talked about the coronavirus pandemic affecting the world and more. You can check out his full interview at this link.