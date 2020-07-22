Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Ric Flair Talks Wanting To “Just Be Remembered” by Wrestling Fans

The Nature Boy talks issues from his past

By Jake Jeremy
The ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair recently appeared on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio to celebrate host Dave LaGreca’s birthday. During his short time on the programme Flair addressed his status as the ‘greatest ever’ and revealed that he just wants to “be remembered” by fans.

“I was watching an interview with Bret [Hart]” Ric Flair begin during the interview. “I’m watching this interview and Bret talking about being happy after 20 years of being retired that he is remembered. This was the interview, I guess he did two years ago now? I guess he retired in ’99?”

Ric Flair on Being 71

Ric Flair would elaborate further, saying “you’re happy to be in the conversation and just be remembered [after you’ve been retired this long]. That’s where I’m at, you know? I mean I just reached 71 years old and even, you know…and I mean this sincerely, to even be asked to call [into the show today]? That means something to me, to you guys. And to have fun? That’s what matters to me.

The Nature Boy would finish by talking about his previous issues, specifically during his runs in the NWA and WCW. “You know, for a guy that has done so many screwed up things? And I mean, really man I was, I was so wrapped up in trying to be ME in the 70s and 80s. Everything I was doing TV was REALLY me. To just be remembered? I appreciate that.”

It’s fair to say that Ric Flair will never be forgotten by wrestling fans.

