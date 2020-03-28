Ric Flair Urges Fans To Practice Social Distancing During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic, urging fans to self-isolate and adhere to social distancing.

Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the current coronavirus pandemic affecting the world. The WWE Hall of Famer addressed the situation in a video entitled “Keeping It Real!” which he uploaded to his YouTube channel.

With his wife Wendy next to him, Flair stressed how important it is to maintain social distancing and to self-isolate during this turbulent time. He noted how people worldwide should be doing their part so we can get back to living life sooner rather than later.

“I am the king of doing what’s wrong in life, self admittedly,” Flair confessed. “I’ve never done anything right, and here I am selfishly thinking that I’m missing WrestleMania—the greatest athletes in the world performing with nobody there, and I’m thinking that that’s making a statement by not going, and to me that’s the last thing.

He continued, “It’s learning right now that we have to social distance, we have to practice hygiene at its highest, we have to learn how to be self-contained. We have to beat this virus, we have to entertain ourselves, be it First Take, be it Get Up, be it Amazon, Netflix, just do it. Please, so that we can get out and enjoy the world. As we have for years.”

Ric Flair Urges Coronavirus Precautions

Ric Flair then emphasized how, if you’re not choosing to take precautions for yourself, then you should be undertaking the necessary social responsibility for your family and other people.

“If you’re not doing it for yourself, do it for your family. Do it for other people that are lucky enough to be alive. Thanking the doctors, the nurses, and everybody for all you do—the first responders.”

Flair then joked about how in the old days, “they had an electric fence for me to keep me from wandering!” He noted, however, that he is presently happy staying at home as he has found happiness there, urging how “that’s what everybody needs to do.”

