Ric Flair Would Love To See Sting Wrestle One More Match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has expressed his wish to see Sting wrestle one more match. Flair shared the information after recently joining SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. According to “The Nature Boy,” nobody thinks more of Sting than he does.

“Well, no one thinks more of Sting than I do,” Flair said. “[…] I probably haven’t talked to him in three or four months now, but if he’s medically…if he’s okay with his neck and all of that, yeah, I most definitely would love to see him back in the ring one [more] time.”

He then discussed Sting’s matchup against Triple H from WrestleMania 31. Flair broached the idea of ring rust, especially given how long Sting had been an inactive competitor. Triple H would defeat the former WCW World Champion in a No Disqualification match that featured appearances from members of D-Generation X and nWo.

Ric Flair continued, “I do think with a guy like Seth Rollins or Randy Orton or somebody, that…yeah, he could have one more match. He stays in great shape, and he’s just really one of the really good guys in our business, and I think that I’m always in favor of guys like him, y’know, leaving at the highest possible level that we can afford people in our business.”

Sting wrestled his last matchup against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015. He suffered a serious neck injury during their bout, which he was still able to finish. Rollins would ultimately walk away with the victory, retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

