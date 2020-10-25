Rich Swann Crowned New Impact World Champion At Bound For Glory

Former WWE star Rich Swann became the new Impact Wrestling World Champion in the main event of tonight’s Bound for Glory pay per view event.

Swann faced the former champion Eric Young in a one on one match in the main event and he got an early advantage over the champion, forcing Eric to hit the floor to collect himself.

- Advertisement -

The world champion however, came back and took control of the bout after hitting a big neck breaker on the challenger. Young continued to beat up the former 205 Live star for the next few minutes.

Though Rich Swann never stayed down for long and the two lightweight stars had a hard-hitting match for the biggest prize in Impact Wrestling.

The ending of the bout saw Rich Swann trying to hit a phoenix splash but the Impact champion wrenched his ankle against the turnbuckle.

The challenger countered this with a handspring cutter. Rich Swann then finally delivered the phoenix splash and pinned Young to become the new Impact World Champion.

After the match, several Impact babyfaces came to the ring to congratulate the new champion and the show ended with him celebrating in the ring with other wrestlers. You can check out some photos of the bout below:

This title change ends Eric Young’s second reign as the Impact World Champion of 70 days and marks the beginning of the first World title reign for Rich Swann.