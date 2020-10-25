Sunday, October 25, 2020

Rich Swann Crowned New Impact World Champion At Bound For Glory

Rich Swann challenged Eric Young for the Impact World title in the main event of Bound For Glory

By Anutosh Bajpai
Rich Swann became the new Impact World Champion at Bound For Glory
Rich Swann became the new Impact World Champion at Bound For Glory

Former WWE star Rich Swann became the new Impact Wrestling World Champion in the main event of tonight’s Bound for Glory pay per view event.

Swann faced the former champion Eric Young in a one on one match in the main event and he got an early advantage over the champion, forcing Eric to hit the floor to collect himself.

- Advertisement -

The world champion however, came back and took control of the bout after hitting a big neck breaker on the challenger. Young continued to beat up the former 205 Live star for the next few minutes.

Though Rich Swann never stayed down for long and the two lightweight stars had a hard-hitting match for the biggest prize in Impact Wrestling.

The ending of the bout saw Rich Swann trying to hit a phoenix splash but the Impact champion wrenched his ankle against the turnbuckle.

The challenger countered this with a handspring cutter. Rich Swann then finally delivered the phoenix splash and pinned Young to become the new Impact World Champion.

After the match, several Impact babyfaces came to the ring to congratulate the new champion and the show ended with him celebrating in the ring with other wrestlers. You can check out some photos of the bout below:

This title change ends Eric Young’s second reign as the Impact World Champion of 70 days and marks the beginning of the first World title reign for Rich Swann.

Trending Articles

WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/23): Roman Reigns Reveals Consequences To Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Hell in a...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Talent Undergoing Mandatory Relationship Counseling

WWE Superstars soon undergo mandatory 'relationship counseling' sessions. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has engaged the Total Life Counseling...
Read more
WWE

Chad Gable Quits Being Shorty G On SmackDown (Video)

It appears that one-half of the former NXT tag team champions Chad Gable is done being Shorty G and the former NXT...
Read more
AEW

Abadon Injured During AEW Tapings

AEW's Abadon was reportedly injured yesterday at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Abadon was injured...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

James Storm On What WWE Was Planning For Him On His Signing

James Storm had revealed recently that WWE actually wanted to sign him to a contract earlier this year but the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
WWE

Big E Reveals Which Former WWE Star Gave Him His Finisher

After being signed to WWE for more than a decade, Big E finally seems to be ready to take his place in...
Read more
Impact

The Rock Inducts Ken Shamrock Into Impact Hall Of Fame (Video)

UFC legend and veteran wrestler Ken Shamrock was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame during the pre-show for tonight's Bound...
Read more
Impact

Rich Swann Crowned New Impact World Champion At Bound For Glory

Former WWE star Rich Swann became the new Impact Wrestling World Champion in the main event of tonight's Bound for Glory pay...
Read more
WWE

WWE Hell In A Cell Updated Card

The card for Sunday's (October 25, 2020) WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event has not been finalized. The...
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Talks How Female Performers Can ‘Stand Out’ in Modern Wrestling

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the role of female performers in modern wrestling. Cornette made the...
Read more
WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Impact

Deonna Purrazzo Talks Pitching “The Virtuosa” Character To NXT & Impact

Deonna Purrazzo spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio this week to promote her Knockouts title defense against Kylie Rae at Impact Wrestling's Bound...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC