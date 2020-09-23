Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Rich Swann & Eric Young Hype Bound For Glory Main Event

Eric Young vs Rich Swann will headline Bound For Glory.

By Ian Carey
Eric Young vs Rich Swann

Rich Swann and Eric Young were both guests on the Impact Press Pass yesterday. The media session was streamed over Facebook Live. Young recently returned to the promotion and quickly captured the Impact World Championship for a second time. Swann is returning after a career-threatening injury and will challenge Young in the main event of Bound For Glory.

I had the chance to ask Rich Swann about his last 2 years in Impact and what they have meant for his pro-wrestling career.

- Advertisement -

“The last 2 years for me in Impact Wrestling has definitely been like a re-charge. It’s been something that, you know, it brought me up. As everybody knows, before Impact Wrestling, I was on downtime and I was retired but then some people brought me back and brought me into Impact Wrestling. And I’ve done nothing but take opportunity after opportunity that’s been given to me and I am nothing but grateful for Impact Wrestling for giving me these opportunities.”

“Now that I’ve gotten the opportunity to wrestle Eric Young at Bound For Glory, I’m going to seize it baby,” he continued.

As for Eric Young, he said during the call that his current incarnation is his truest form. He also spoke about how he believes Impact Wrestling is the #1 professional wrestling show in the world.

“Impact is the #1 professional wrestling show in the world. I am a professional wrestler, you are a professional wrestler, and when it comes to BFG, we are going to make history.”

The full show can be viewed in the Facebook post below:

Press Pass with Eric Young and Rich Swann

Posted by IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (9/21): RETRIBUTION vs. Hurt Business, Randy Orton

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Clash of Champions this...
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns To Debut New Gear & Entrance Music

Roman Reigns will debut new ring gear and entrance music this Sunday at Clash of Champions. Reigns noted during a recent Facebook...
Read more
Wrestling News

Road Warrior Animal Has Passed Away

Joseph Laurinaitis, better known to wrestling fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away at the age of 60. He was a...
Read more
Wrestling News

3 Retribution Members Receive New Names

3 members of Retribution have received new names. In storyline, members of the group were recently given WWE contracts and are now...
Read more
WWE

Retribution Core Members Revealed, WWE Survivor Series Match

One week after the identities of the core members of the Retribution group were reported, WWE basically confirmed the main stars. 
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Rich Swann & Eric Young Hype Bound For Glory Main Event

Rich Swann and Eric Young were both guests on the Impact Press Pass yesterday. The media session was streamed over Facebook Live....
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Preview: Big 6-Man Tag, TNT Title Match, Miro Debuts

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with an all new episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The following matches are confirmed for tonight's...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 9/23: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page Removed From Rankings

AEW has released new top-5 rankings and the big news this week is that former AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (9/22): Cameo Celebrities Support #Heath4Impact

Impact Wrestling continued its build to Bound for Glory on October 24th last night. Would you believe it if we said that...
Read more
Impact

Bound For Glory Updated Card, Impact Preview For Next Week

Two matches are now official for Impact Wrestling's upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view: Impact World Champion Eric Young...
Read more
Wrestling News

Road Warrior Animal Has Passed Away

Joseph Laurinaitis, better known to wrestling fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away at the age of 60. He was a...
Read more
NJPW

Quick Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 3

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held their third day of the G1 Climax 30 tournament today. NJPW World Video (Japanese commentary)
Read more
Impact

Ken Shamrock Comments On Raw Underground

Ken Shamrock has shared his thoughts on Raw Underground while appearing on an episode of The Dropkick podcast. Shamrock confessed he...
Read more
Wrestling News

Drew McIntyre Says The ThunderDome Is A ‘Difference Maker’ For WWE

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has opened up about WWE's ThunderDome, believing the state-of-the-art production setup to be a "difference maker" for the...
Read more
WWE

The Rock Says He’d Be Honored To Put Roman Reigns Over At WrestleMania

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he'd be honored to wrestle Roman Reigns at a future WrestleMania. The Rock recently...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Dips Against Week 2 Of Monday Night Football (9/21)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.667 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
AEW

Previews For Tonight’s AEW Late Night Dynamite & Dark Shows

All Elite Wrestling is dropping two new shows Tuesday night featuring more than a dozen fresh matches. In addition...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC