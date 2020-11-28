Rick Steiner’s Son Receives WWE Tryout

Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, received a WWE tryout recently. Rechsteiner was signed to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year but was cut from the team during training camp. His WWE tryout was addressed recently in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, who was a college football star running back at Kennesaw State University, but didn’t make the NFL, had a recent tryout,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Rechsteiner spoke with SI.com shortly after signing with the Ravens. He was asked about potentially following in his father’s footsteps by taking up a career in wrestling.

“I’m open to it,” said Rechsteiner about a career in pro-wrestling. “But I know wrestling will always be there for me. It’s always been my dream to carry the family’s legacy in professional sports, and I’m staying focused on taking football as far as I can.”

Scott Steiner had a run with Impact Wrestling recently. He collapsed backstage at a set of tapings earlier this year and had to be taken to hospital. Steiner would later cut a promo about the experience and added some “Steiner Math” to it.

“As I was sitting in the hospital bed, the doctor came up to me and said ‘the procedure that happened to you, normally you only have 80 percent chance of winning…of getting out of the bed…of living’ I said doc, every time I step in the ring I have a 140 and two-thirds chance of winning. What do you think my chances are of jumping out of this bed? So this goes to all my freaks in Jasper, Alabama. Big Poppa Pump is your hookup! Holla if you hear me!”

