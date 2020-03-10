Ricochet Opens Up About Brock Lesnar Match, If He’d Go ‘Home’ To NXT

RAW Superstar Ricochet recently opened up about his WWE travel schedule, his loss to Brock Lesnar and whether he'd go back 'home' to NXT.

Ricochet recently joined Good Morning Washington with Julie Wright on WJLA. During their conversation, the RAW Superstar reflected on his Super ShowDown matchup against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He also broached the idea of returning to WWE’s black-and-gold brand, NXT.

“That’s a place that I would always like to call a home for me,” Ricochet of NXT. “It was a place that I enjoyed thoroughly while I was there. Now that they have more exposure, every Wednesday on the USA network, I think that’s huge.”

He added how any time they might need him, he would “be there for sure, no problem.”

Ricochet’s WWE Schedule & Loss To Lesnar

Going back to NXT would undoubtedly add to an already hectic WWE schedule. Ricochet explained how there is no off-season for WWE Superstars. Despite being on the road for almost 300 days a year, he noted that traveling with friends helps make the journeys easier.

Turning his attention to his loss to Lesnar last month, Ricochet remained positive about his experience. He confessed that the match was a “dream come true” for him. “I can remember Brock facing The Rock or Kurt Angle and I am glad to be a part of that history now.” Ricochet lost to Lesnar in approximately one minute and thirty seconds.

