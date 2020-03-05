Ricochet Reflects On Current Losing Streak

Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet has reflected on his current losses via a post on Instagram.

RAW Superstar Ricochet has been on a losing streak recently. WWE’s “Resident Superhero” recently suffered a quick loss to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. They competed last week during WWE’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. He lost in one minute and thirty seconds. This past Monday night on RAW, the former United States Champion suffered a loss to current WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ricochet shared a message with his fans:

“It’s not bad to dream. But you also have to consider what’s realistic. Whether you win or lose, looking back and learning from your experience is a part of life.”

The quote is reportedly from the anime series My Hero Academia, which Ricochet is a fan of. At last year’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Ricochet competed in wrestling gear inspired by one of anime’s characters, All Might.

At the time of writing, Ricochet has yet to be scheduled for a matchup at this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. He also doesn’t have a match at this year’s WrestleMania 36 event, which takes place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Between now and April, WWE still has the opportunity to involve the Superstar on the “Grandest Stage of Them All.”