Ricochet Responds To Negative Fan Reactions After RAW Win

WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet earned himself a WWE Championship opportunity this past Monday on RAW. Not everyone was happy for him, however...

WWE’s “Resident Superhero” Ricochet earned himself a huge opportunity this past Monday night on RAW. He defeated Bobby Lashley and one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Seth Rollins, in a Triple Threat match to earn a WWE Championship match. However, not everyone is happy for him. Taking to Twitter, Ricochet reacted to some of the negative comments his victory has received.

Ricochet Responds

One of the more succinct messages he shared read “Can’t you all just enjoy things? Haha.” He did, however, wade into a few conversations. Ricochet responded to the more negative reactions regarding his win/loss record and his championship opportunity.

When a fan responded to his open question, they answered that they weren’t able to enjoy the product. They argued that WWE has failed to deliver so consistently they have no faith in the product. Ricochet replied to let him know that he respects his opinion on the matter, even if he might disagree.

I respect your opinion. — Rick O’shea (@KingRicochet) February 4, 2020

Another fan tried to make the conversation about Ricochet’s wins and losses on RAW, to which Ricochet replied: “You do realize I had the most wins on Raw last year, right? Haha”

His victory has seen him get a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The event takes place on February 27, 2020, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.