Ricochet Sends Message To WWE Fans, Comments On Bouncing Back

Ricochet decided to take some time in order to send a message to fans.

He did so in a post on his official Twitter account after seeing fans comment on how they missed seeing him during this Monday’s RAW episode. Instead, he worked the Main Event TV taping before the show.

This is where he told them that they should be happy that he gets to perform for them at all.

“Okay, I just want to say everyone should be happy that I get to perform for you all every week. Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to me in what capacity. So let’s celebrate that and not dwell on anything else. #LifeIsGreat.”

Ricochet made another tweet earlier this afternoon where he wrote, “Bouncing back is my thing!”

This comes as his slump continues. He lost a squash to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdou Arena.

The following week, he lost another quick match to WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss on RAW. Of course, this week Ricochet wrestled Eric Young on Main Event.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the original plan was for R-Truth to face Moss on RAW but WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon changed it to Ricochet being booked in the match.

