Riddick Moss Confirms He’s Been Working With A Torn ACL

WWE Supestar Riddick Moss has been working with a torn ACL for the past two months. He made the surprise revelation in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

Moss has not let the injury keep him off television. In fact, he’s gone undefeated on Raw Underground and on Main Event.

He touts his “elite power, speed, agility, and explosion” and says he’s squatted 500 pounds, deadlifted 600 pounds, and broad jumped over 10’ during his recovery

“When you have such high expectations for yourself, it’s hard to exceed them,” wrote Moss. “But damn… even I was impressed with Riddy Mo on this one. 100% real talk, I don’t know of anyone else who could’ve done all of this. I am everything I’ve said I am – best athlete in the industry, Baddest MoFo on the Show, and a true Outlier.”

He continued, “It speaks to my unmatched training, world-class athleticism, and extraordinary toughness. In other words, it’s a testament to the Riddick Regimen. And if you didn’t already believe in the Regimen, just wait til you see THIS comeback.”

We’d like to take this opportunity to wish Riddick Moss a speedy recovery.

You can read his full statement below.