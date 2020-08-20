Riddick Moss Was Reportedly In Line For A Major Push Before COVID-19

WWE Superstar Riddick Moss was allegedly in line for a significant push in the company prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the pandemic hit, Moss was the WWE 24/7 Champion. However, with the pandemic risk, Moss wanted to protect his brother who has cystic fibrosis. Because of this, Moss wanted to shield as much as possible to help protect his brother from possibly contracting COVID-19.

WWE was reportedly respectful of his request. Moss subsequently dropped the belt to R-Truth on the 3/22 episode of Monday Night RAW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Paul Heyman did all he could to avoid Moss receiving any potential heat for his decision. It was reported that “Heyman was very high on Moss at the time and a big push was in order.”

Despite having been absent from WWE programming until recently, Moss’s decision allegedly hasn’t scuppered any long-term plans WWE has for him. Additionally, WWE officials are still said to see great potential in him.

Riddick Moss recently returned to television on the 8/10 episode of RAW. He participated in a RAW Underground segment, defeating Cal Bloom via knockout. On this week’s episode of RAW, he faced off against Arturo Ruas. Their bout would end after both men had to defend themselves from crowd members.

It is unknown if Moss will continue to participate in RAW Underground segments at the time of writing or if WWE will soon involve him with a new storyline or feud.