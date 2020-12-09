Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home WWE

Riddle Believes He Could Completley “Redeem” Goldberg

WWE Superstar Riddle believes he's good enough to completely "redeem" former Universal Champion Goldberg.

By Steve Russell
Matt Riddle Goldberg
Matt Riddle Goldberg

WWE Superstar Riddle believes he could completely “redeem” former Universal Champion Goldberg.

Speaking with WWE on BT Sport, Riddle confessed he thinks the only way he could Goldberg into a ring with him is if “he just gets to murder me and I have to let him—like I have to let him do it because he couldn’t do it in real life.”

Riddle confessed he would love to have a “sweet match” against Goldberg. He admitted he thinks he’s good enough where he could “redeem him completely.”

- Advertisement -

He added how he’s not saying he would have to win their match. Riddle highlighted how he’s “not that guy.”

“I’m all about the quality of the work. So, hey, if we could make quality work and you’d would be willing to listen to what I have to say, I’ll listen to what you have to say. I will. But I think it could be magical, and I think the fans would eat it up.”

Riddle continued, “And they would because, you know what? The guy really doesn’t like me, and you know what? I really don’t like his work, to be fair. From Universal Solider 3 and beyond, not a fan. But I get it: he’s got a presence, just like I have a presence.”

Riddle: “I’d Be Scared Too, Bro”

Despite his eagerness for a bout against Goldberg, Riddle remains unconvinced a match will ever happen. He noted how Goldberg “literally refused to acknowledge me on multiple occasions.”

Riddle then admitted he doesn’t blame Goldberg for his reluctance, joking how he would “be scared too, bro” about the idea Riddle may shoot on him.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.

Latest Wrestling News

Drew McIntyre Talks Potential Rematch With Roman Reigns At ‘WrestleMania-Level’ Event

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
The Survivor Series match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre ended with Jey Uso getting involved in the bout; leaving fans wanting a rematch...
Read more

Backstage News On Tuesday’s WWE Employee Meeting

WWE Anutosh Bajpai -
WWE held an all hands on deck virtual meeting for the employees out of their headquarters in Stamford, CT yesterday, according to reports from...
Read more

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

AEW Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

NXT Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more

AEW Announces Holiday Bash & New Year’s Smash Dynamite Episodes, Snoop Dogg Appearance

AEW Andrew Ravens -
AEW is closing out 2020 and starting off 2021 with some special themed episodes of Dynamite.  On Wednesday’s show on TNT, All Elite Wrestling announced...
Read more

Karrion Kross Returns From Injury On WWE NXT

NXT Andrew Ravens -
Karrion Kross has made his return from being sidelined with an injury and is now back on WWE NXT.  Wednesday’s episode saw Scarlett have a...
Read more

Shaq Addresses Cody Beef, Brandi Rhodes Throws Drink On Him During AEW Dynamite

AEW Andrew Ravens -
Just as AEW announced earlier this week, Shaquille O’Neal spoke with Tony Schiavone on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This came after Shaq’s name was...
Read more

Sting Has Exchange With Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Appearance

AEW Andrew Ravens -
As promised, Sting made an appearance on AEW Dynamite for a second straight week, but this time he spoke. Sting interrupted an interview segment with...
Read more

Results

AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting & Cody, MJF vs. Orange Cassidy, Shaq Appears

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC