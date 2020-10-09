Ridge Holland Required Surgery Following NXT, Not Medically Cleared

WWE has provided an injury update on NXT Superstar Ridge Holland. In a video uploaded to its YouTube account, Matt Camp reported that Holland required surgery following an incident on this week’s NXT.

Holland has already undergone the necessary surgery and is not medically cleared to compete. He injured his ankle when he caught Oney Lorcan, who had dived to the outside.

- Advertisement -

When he caught Lorcan, Holland unfortunately dislocated and fractured his left ankle. He also suffered a right knee patella dislocation and patellar tendon rupture. The knee dislocation was reportedly put back into place while Holland was ringside. The ankle dislocation was put back in the emergency room.

Holland’s injury came after his victory over Danny Burch on this week’s episode of NXT. He continued his beatdown after the match, drawing out Burch’s tag partner, Lorcan. During their brawl, Lorcan would sling himself over the top rope, unfortunately leading to Holland’s injury.

Ridge Holland had been seemingly set for a significant push within NXT. He came out during the end of NXT TakeOver: 31 after Finn Balor successfully defeated Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly. He carried a badly beaten Adam Cole before dropping him at ringside.

The show ended with O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish all checking on the Undisputed Era leader. The stable promised payback against Holland on this week’s show. Given Holland’s injury, however, it may be some time before they get it.